Picture of the Day: Not sure who was more excited

Dave Edstrom submitted the following photo and note: “Taking my daughter for her first flight in a Cessna 172 over the coast of Maine. She loved looking down at the ocean and flying over the amusement parks. She was especially surprised by her very own pink headset. I’m not sure who was more excited, me or Grace.”





