Business aviation salaries on the upswing

The 2018 National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Compensation Survey results reveal that salaries are on the upswing, with several positions reflecting double-digit growth compared to 2017.

This year, 790 NBAA member companies participated in the survey by providing compensation and benefit data for 4,130 employees — the survey’s largest data set to date, according to NBAA officials.

Across all 16 surveyed job descriptions pay increased by 3%-4% on average.

The categories seeing the biggest increases, according to the audited data, were aviation department managers (managers who don’t fly), up 30% in total cash compensation to $205,000; maintenance foremen, up 14% to $127,000; and senior captains, up 12% to $164,000.

“The survey shows that our members are adjusting and keeping up with industry trends,” said Peter Korns, NBAA’s manager, tax, operations and workforce engagement. “As our industry continues to work to attract and retain quality talent we are seeing real efforts to fairly compensate pilots and mechanics who may otherwise seek out alternative opportunities.”

The overall increase, he said, “is on par with expectations, however we see some significant decreases in dispatcher (12%) and line service personnel (10%) salaries, which is cause for further analysis.”

Since the late 1960s, NBAA has conducted annual salary surveys to give aviation managers and human resources personnel benchmarks for employee compensation.