Check ride practice goes awry

The student pilot reported that he was preparing for his private pilot check ride, and after about 90 minutes of flying, he approached the airport in Simsbury, Connecticut, and entered the traffic pattern for runway 21, a 2,205′ runway.

The student pilot added that, while established on short final, he chose to perform a go-around because he was not “comfortable” with the approach.

On the second landing attempt, the Beech C23 floated past the intended touchdown point before landing on the runway, and the student pilot was unable to stop the airplane before it went off the departure end.

The airplane hit a perimeter fence and an embankment, which resulted in the nose landing gear collapsing and substantial damage to the fuselage and left wing.

The winds reported at an airport 4 miles east of the accident location were from 320° at 7 knots.

Probable cause: The student pilot’s failure to attain the proper touchdown point, which resulted in a runway overrun.

NTSB Identification: ERA16CA308

This August 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.