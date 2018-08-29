Garmin acquires FltPlan.com

Garmin has acquired FltPlan, one of the largest flight planning companies in the world, creating more than 6.3 million flight plans annually, Garmin officials note.

With more than 165,000 registered users, FltPlan offers a free flight planning and filing website, FltPlan.com, available for U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, Panama, and parts of Venezuela and Colombia, as well as other premium web-based services. The company also offers the free FltPlan Go app for iOS, Android, and Windows.

“We are excited to have the FltPlan team join the Garmin family,” said Phil Straub, Garmin executive vice president and managing director, aviation. “We look forward to combining the comprehensive flight planning and flight management services available from FltPlan with our robust lineup of products and services to provide an unmatched portfolio of end-to-end services to our customers.”

In addition to the free FltPlan.com and FltPlan Go mobile app, the company offers a range of premium services including:

SMS (safety management service),

PDCs (pre-departure clearances),

eAPIS and APIS (advanced passenger information system) for Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean,

Premium flight tracking,

The DCM (dot com) call sign program, and

Runway analysis.

“Thousands of pilots and operators depend on FltPlan.com every day for their flight operation needs,” said Ken Wilson, founder of FltPlan. “We’re looking forward to leveraging decades of experience and industry leadership from Garmin to continue expanding and growing our service offerings and geographical reach for customers.”

FltPlan is headquartered in Southbury, Connecticut, and the facility will continue to support the complete portfolio of FltPlan.com and FltPlan Go, and will work to integrate those services into Garmin aviation, according to Garmin officials.

Financial terms of the acquisition will not be released, Garmin officials add.