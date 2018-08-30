Avidyne unveils ADS-B upgrades

Avidyne Corporation, a provider of avionics for general aviation aircraft, has released the upgrades that enable ADS-B on EX5000/EX500/600 MFD and Entegra R9 equipped aircraft.

Software upgrades are also now available that allow the display of ADS-B In traffic on Entegra flight decks.

“We continue to develop new products as part of our ongoing commitment to ADS-B, and with these software upgrades, we now have an ADS-B solution for every display product in our product line including our legacy displays,” said Avidyne CEO, Dan Schwinn. “ADS-B equipage is vital to the success of the NexGen Airspace program and we are expanding our ADS-B product portfolio to meet the demand.”

EX5000 and EX500/EX600 equipped aircraft owners can upgrade to R8.2 or R4.2 to add display capability of FIS-B weather using Avidyne’s SkyTrax100 ADS-B In receiver, and ADS-B Traffic using ARINC429/735 protocol.

Avidyne IFD440 and IFD550 series GPSs and AXP340 or AXP322 transponder are available to provide ADS-B Out.

Along with Avidyne’s SkyTrax100 ADS-B In Receiver, R8.2/R4.2 software EX-Series MFDs adds compatibility with third-party systems, including Lynx NGT-9000, Garmin GTX345, FreeFlight RANGR-RX, or other Capstone/735-compatible ADS-B IN receivers.

Entegra R9 equipped aircraft owners can upgrade with an AXP322 remote transponder and a Skytrax 100 ADS-B In receiver to provide both ADS-B In and Out.

Entegra software R9.4 provides an upgrade path to ADS-B Out compliance for those R9 customers using the existing Becker remote-mounted Mode A/C transponder.

For ADS-B IN, R9.4 software adds display capability of FIS-B Weather and/or ADS-B Traffic on the R9 displays using Avidyne’s SkyTrax100 Series ADS-B In Receiver.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing for these upgrades vary based on current equipage and versions and desired equipage. Software upgrades for R8.2/R4.2/R9.4 have a list price of $999. Some Entegra units may have to be returned to a service facility to have the software upgrade installed.

Contact Avidyne or any Authorized Avidyne Dealer for more details and to schedule your upgrade. Pricing does not include installation or other upgrade labor costs.