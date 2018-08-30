Blue skies and tailwinds Kathleen

How is it possible to adequately say “Thank You” to someone you’ve worked alongside for a trio of decades?

In short, you can’t.

Kathleen was hired by my Mom in 1987. In the ensuing 31-plus years Kathleen has “done it all” when it comes to General Aviation News.

Advertising sales and support, invoicing, subscription management, trade shows, airshows, production, editing, vendor coordination, writing, and much more. Suffice it to say, there is scant little that Kathleen has NOT done while working at our company.

Trustworthy and loyal are but two qualities I think of when I think of Kathleen. And there is no better example of such qualities then in her cherished roles as sister and aunt.

For the last two decades, Kathleen has served as a loving aunt to her triplet nephews. Two happen to suffer with severe autism. Along with her sister, Kathleen has tirelessly served her nephews as a shelter provider, an advocate (some may say bulldog), researcher, and consistent and loving presence in their lives.

Can there be a higher calling?

And lucky for us, she brought those same qualities to General Aviation News as well.

As Kathleen and I discussed her Aug. 31 retirement, I asked her if she’d like to say farewell to our readers…many she has come to know well over the years. True to form, she jumped at the chance.

Musings on my retirement from Flyer Media

When I was hired 31.5 years ago, I did not realize what a huge impact it would have on my life. Mary Lou Sclair hired me in January 1987. I had not been working in an office for years (I had been shoeing and training horses). Mary Lou gave me the opportunity to get back into office work. I thank her for taking a chance on me!

When I started working for Flyer Media, Ben Sclair was a teenager. I remember when Ben came into the office with a mohawk and an earring — well, it was the 1990s! He has been at the helm of General Aviation News for years now.

There have been sad times, such as Dave Sclair and Robyn Sclair’s passing.

And there have been a myriad of good times: Marriages, births, and lots of celebrations in the lives of all I have worked with during my 31.5 years.

Flyer Media employees are considered family, which I have always appreciated. I have seen many changes since I was hired. I started when General Aviation News was called Western Flyer. Then we acquired Alaska Flying Magazine, General Aviation News, and The Southern Aviator and became General Aviation News as it is known today.

We did not have fax, cell phones, email, or the internet when I first began at Flyer Media. Hard to imagine now! The page flats had to be shipped to our printer, now they are downloaded in mere minutes. The mailing labels used to be printed and sent to the mailing house, they are now downloaded and ink-jetted on to the paper. All of the physical files we used to have are now kept in computer files.

I have worked in many different capacities: Starting out at the front desk, taking care of classifieds, taking care of circulation, taking care of the billing side of display ads, customer service, and whatever else needed to be done.

It has been quite a journey helping to produce General Aviation News twice a month for 31.5 years. Hard to believe I won’t be part of that anymore.

My most memorable moment of my years at Flyer Media occurred six months after I was hired. I met the love of my life when he came into the office to place his airplane up for sale. What an amazing day at the office that was! We got married a few years later. Unfortunately, he has passed on, but I am forever grateful for the time I had with him.

I will miss my Flyer Media family, but am anxious to experience the next phase of my life. Thank you to the Sclairs for 31.5 memorable years!

There is much I could say. My words would fall far short of expressing my gratitude to all Kathleen has poured into Flyer Media.

I wish you nothing but Blue Skies and Tailwinds in the future Kathleen. Thank you.