Pictures of the Day: Discovering a whole new world

Erik Nystrom submitted the following photo and note: “Annora and her mommy, Autumn Nystrom, share a moment just prior to taxiing out in the back seat of a Diamond DA40 on Annora’s first flight.”


18-month-old Annora is glued to the views over Lake Conroe north of Houston on her first GA adventure in a Diamond DA40.

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

