Dynon reveals list of expected STC approvals

In an update sent to customers, Dynon Avionics notes that in the coming weeks and months, company officials expect to receive STC approval for additional aircraft models, including the Beechcraft Bonanza and Piper Seneca.

“We’re also adding product capability to the existing STC, which covers Cessna 172 models,” company officials said.

With many clamoring for Dynon Certified products, the company also has published its projected aircraft approvals through the middle of next year to help with planning.

Company officials add that if your aircraft is not yet on the schedule, make sure to tell them about your aircraft model “so that we can prioritize it.”

Upcoming Dynon STC Product Additions

At AirVenture Oshkosh 2018, Dynon demonstrated some new capabilities that are coming to the C172 approval in the coming weeks.

The initial C172 STC already includes most of the Dynon product line, “but we are about to add some of the remaining frequently-requested product options,” company officials noted.

These include:

Second display option (7” or 10” SkyView HDX display)

Dynon COM Radio

Dedicated Knob Control Panel

Dedicated Autopilot Control Panel

Upcoming Aircraft Approvals

As Dynon expands its STC approved model list, it has published the aircraft that company officials project will be approved through mid next year.

“Note that some of these aircraft will have product elements approved in phases, and our plan continues into 2019 and beyond with even more aircraft,” company officials advised, adding, “this is our projected schedule. The timeline of certification projects of any type with the FAA are beyond any company’s direct control.”

Beechcraft Bonanza

The Beechcraft Bonanza V35B will be the first aircraft to be added to the Dynon Certified model list, with approval expected in the fourth quarter of 2018.

It includes all of the new product additions described above, and “also adds a yaw damper to take care of the Bonanza’s well-known tail happiness,” Dynon officials said.

Additional variants of the Bonanza are expected to be approved in the first quarter of 2019.

Piper Seneca

The Piper Seneca is also slated for fourth quarter 2018 approval. The Seneca installation adds a third SkyView HDX display for optimal monitoring of the aircraft’s twin engines.