Pictures of the Day: Stearman reflections

Lee Fox submitted the following photos, taken by Brian Rosenstein, and a note: “Topping off this newly acquired Stearman right after a passing rain shower created a chance puddle that afforded a photo op that was not to be passed up. The picture was taken at Shannon Airport (KEZF) in Virginia, home of the Shannon Air Museum, which houses about 20 vintage aircraft. The U.S. Coast Guard markings are unusual on vintage Stearmans.”





