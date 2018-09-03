How much do you trust automation in your aircraft?

Kate Fraser, who is pursuing a Master of Science degree in Human Factors in Aerospace at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University‘s Worldwide campus, is conducting a survey of pilots as part of her thesis.

“The objective of this thesis is to better understand if automation trust and perception differs by age,” she says. “Obtaining a better understanding of how trust varies by age will enable a closer examination of any side effects, specifically complacency. Additionally, this survey will enable additional exploration of the pilot’s role in the aircraft depending on if perception of automation has changed.”

To be eligible to complete this survey, you must be over the age of 18 and hold at least a student pilot certificate.

The questionnaire should not take longer than five minutes to complete and is both anonymous and confidential.