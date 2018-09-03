The Complete Private Pilot Syllabus updated

ASA has released the sixth edition of The Complete Private Pilot Syllabus, a comprehensive guide that include both flight and ground training so pilots learn the skills they need to pass their checkrides.

Stage Exams, Enrollment certificate, Graduation certificate, and Private Pilot application (FAA Form 8710) are all included.

This edition has been updated to reflect the most recent Private Pilot Airman Certification Standards and supports The Complete Private Pilot textbook by Bob Gardner, as well as the Student Pilot Kit and the Complete Private Pilot Kit from ASA.

The softcover, 128-page book is $12.95, while the PDF version of the book is free.