General Aviation News

Video: Back where it began

by Leave a Comment

The National Aviation Heritage Invitational is back where it all began at the Reno National Championship Air Races. It is not an official competition year, but about a dozen aircraft will be on display. Some are past winners and competitors, others are past participants with new planes. Check out the planes that are scheduled to be on the ramp Sept. 12-16, 2018 in this short video below:

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners