Video: Back where it began

The National Aviation Heritage Invitational is back where it all began at the Reno National Championship Air Races. It is not an official competition year, but about a dozen aircraft will be on display. Some are past winners and competitors, others are past participants with new planes. Check out the planes that are scheduled to be on the ramp Sept. 12-16, 2018 in this short video below:
