Dust devil bends SNJ

The pilot of the tailwheel-equipped North American SNJ reported that during the landing roll out with the tailwheel down, the plane’s tail lifted back into the air, so he attempted to abort the landing.

He further reported that when the airplane became airborne, the left wing dropped, then the right, both of which he countered. Subsequently, the left wing dropped again and hit the ground.

The airplane left the runway at the airport in Perris, California, and came to rest on its nose, sustaining substantial damage to the left wing and aileron.

After the accident, witnesses reported to the pilot that a dust devil had touched down in front of the airplane during the landing.

Probable cause: The pilot’s inability to compensate for a dust devil during an aborted landing, which resulted in the left wing hitting the ground, a runway excursion, and the airplane coming to rest in a nose-down attitude.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA464

This September 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.