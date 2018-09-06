Should pilots face criminal charges after an accident?

Dr. Scott R. Winter at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is looking for pilots to complete a quick, anonymous survey on their opinions of criminalization in aviation accidents.

The survey, which takes just minutes to complete, asks several questions to determine individual opinions on when a pilot should face criminal charges after an accident and what the effect of those charges would have on the industry.

Those who take the survey must at at least 18 years old and a certified pilot.

Take the survey here.