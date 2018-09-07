Piper’s wing hits tree

The pilot of a tailwheel-equipped Piper PA-18 reported that the left wing hit a tree near Gulkana, Alaska, while he was maneuvering at low altitude.

He continued to his intended destination and landed without further incident.

After he landed, a subsequent exam of the left wing revealed substantial damage to the left aileron.

The pilot reported no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain clearance from a tree while maneuvering at low altitude.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA482

This September 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.