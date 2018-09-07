General Aviation News

Piper’s wing hits tree

by Leave a Comment

The pilot of a tailwheel-equipped Piper PA-18 reported that the left wing hit a tree near Gulkana, Alaska, while he was maneuvering at low altitude.

He continued to his intended destination and landed without further incident.

After he landed, a subsequent exam of the left wing revealed substantial damage to the left aileron.

The pilot reported no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain clearance from a tree while maneuvering at low altitude.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA482

This September 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

Learn from the misfortune of others

Sign up now to receive NTSB Accident Reports and GA news in your email inbox. Join 110,000+ fellow aviators.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners