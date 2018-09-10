A clean plane is a happy plane

The Mansfield Pilot’s Association/Bridgewater State University annual Plane Wash is scheduled with the Bridgewater Aviation Fraternity for Saturday, Sept. 29, starting at 10 a.m., at Mansfield Municipal Airport (1B9) in Massachusetts.

There will be enough students to wash two planes at a time, organizers note, adding the students also can wash twin-engine airplanes and jets. Pilots are asked to reserve a spot on the schedule.

There is no formal pricing — the students are working for donations.

“The pilots are usually pretty generous and they are looking forward to working hard for a successful program,” officials noted.

Email railgoodcoffee@gmail.com to get on the schedule.