Pictures of the day: Splash-In at Stillwater Landing

Frequent photo contributor Glenn Brasch, the force behind AirportCourtesyCars.com, sent in these pictures from the Stillwater Landing Splash-In in Montana Aug. 10-12, 2018. The event was sponsored by EAA Chapter 102, with assistance from the Montana Seaplane Pilots Association.

The host of the splash-in, Bill Montgomery, also received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the FAA during the event’s safety seminar, Glenn notes.

aAn antique Criss-Craft boat joins the seaplanes at Stillwater Landing.

