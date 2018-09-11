Tail feathers

By TED LUEBBERS

Work continues on the Mini-Max project of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534 Aviation Youth program, with the latest project building and mounting flying wires to the tail of the damaged Mini Max and to hang the rudder.

The kids meet with their mentors on Saturdays at the Leesburg International Airport (KLEE) in Leesburg, Florida.

Teaching in these sessions is often one on one, as it was this day with Marty Harris and Ethan Ratta.

This is age and experience teaming up with young person to get the job done. This is how learning takes place at the chapter’s Aviation Youth Program.

In the photo below, Ethan uses a heat gun on the shrink tubing to make a nice neat swage on the end of a flying wire. That shows a lot of trust on Marty’s part, chapter officials note.