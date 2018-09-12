Picture of the Day: Just turned 17 and ready to start training

Mike Cagle submitted the following photo and note: “My daughter Ashli with our resto-mod F35 Bonanza as we went to lunch at French Valley Airport (F70) in California.”



Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.