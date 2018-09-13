Grumman noses over in lake after pilot forgets to retract landing gear

The pilot of the amphibious Grumman G44 departed a hard-surfaced runway and flew to a lake about three nautical miles away.

After takeoff he failed to retract the landing gear and during the touchdown on the lake in Lakeport, California, the airplane nosed over.

The fuselage and vertical stabilizer sustained substantial damage.

The pilot reported that he did not use a checklist during the flight.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to retract the landing gear, which resulted in a gear-down water landing and a nose over.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA509

This September 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.