Hartzell introduces Talon prop

Famed aerobatic and Red Bull Air Race Pilot Michael Goulian is the launch customer for Hartzell Propeller‘s Talon, the next generation enhanced aerodynamic prop manufactured with Hartzell’s patented ASC-II resin transfer carbon fiber process.

The specially designed performance propeller made its first public appearance when Goulian performed with the three-blade prop installed on his Extra 330SC aircraft at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

“With its carbon fiber construction, Hartzell’s new Talon propeller has the same proven reliability as the Claw, while delivering even higher performance. The world famous Claw has been the choice of aerobatic performers for decades. We expect the Talon to be the choice for decades to come,” said Hartzell Propeller President Joe Brown.

“I have made a living flying Hartzell props in aerobatic shows and very competitive air races for years,” said Goulian. “My flights with Hartzell’s new Talon showed an increase in performance while also contributing to crisper execution of the aerobatic maneuvers that are the hallmark of my show. The smoothness and responsiveness of this new propeller is second to none.”

The Talon’s new and improved aerodynamic design utilizes Hartzell’s ASC-II manufacturing process, which represents an evolution beyond the original Claw propeller, according to Hartzell officials. The first-generation Claw used a legacy composite compression mold with a combination of carbon and Kevlar, while the next generation Talon features a new enhanced aerodynamic design coupled with Hartzell’s state of the art ASC-II resin transfer carbon fiber process.