Video: How much does it cost to get a pilot’s certificate?

The Aviation Guys posted a video on YouTube Sept. 7, 2018, that looks into what it costs to earn a private pilot certificate. The video also gives some tips on how to save money while earning your certificate.
The Aviation Guys posted a video on YouTube Sept. 7, 2018, that looks into what it costs to earn a private pilot certificate. The video also gives some tips on how to save money while earning your certificate.
Be a better informed pilot.
Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.