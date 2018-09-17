Dreadnought takes top spot in Reno Air Races Unlimited category

Joel Swager flying Dreadnought took the top spot at the 55th annual Reno Air Races, completing the course in 09:01.302 at an average speed of 417.735 mph.

Other winners are:

Jet: Mike Steiger flying American Spirit completed the course in 05:47.925 at an average speed of 486.208 mph;

Sport: Andrew Findlay flying One Moment completed the course in 07:00.058 at an average speed of 402.716 mph;

T6: John Lohmar flying Radial Velocity completed the course in 07:35.947 at an average speed of 228.612 mph;

Formula One: Justin Meaders flying Limitless completed the course in 06:15.065 at an average speed of 239.521 mph;

Biplane: Andrew Buehler flying Phantom completed the course in 05:03.88 mph at an average speed of 221.721 mph.

Full detailed results from the races can be found by clicking on the class name:

Unlimited Class Results

Jet Class Results

Sport Class Results

T6 Class Results

Formula One Results

Biplane Class Results

Performances from the Patriots Jet Team, John Klatt’s Screamin’ Sasquatch Jet Waco, the Commemorative Air Force, USAF F-16 Demonstration and P51 Heritage Flight, NVANG C-130 Tactical AirDrop with two C-130s, HondaJet Flight Demo, and the STIHL Lumberjack Show entertained the crowds between the racing heats, according to race officials.

There was also a STEM Education Zone, while the National Aviation Heritage Invitational (NAHI) outdoor exhibit of historical military aircraft provided fans with the opportunity to take a stroll back in time with its antique aircraft.

The pits were filled with fans engaging with the racing teams and talking with them about their favorite planes, crews and pilots, officials add.