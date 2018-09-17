Picture of the day: Reflections on bush flying

Rob Stapleton submitted this photo, along with a short note: “Shot this image on my way to a film shoot at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport at nearby Lake Hood Seaplane Base. deHavilland Beavers waiting for moose hunters to show up for a lift to the bush.”
He notes that the General Aviation News Picture of the Day of Stearman reflections in the rain reminded him to send this picture in.
