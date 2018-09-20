Picture of the Day: On cloud nine

Gord McNulty submitted the following photo and note: “Shown in their classic nine-plane ‘Big Diamond’ formation, the famous Snowbirds of the RCAF 431 Air Demonstration Squadron were among the highlights of the 2018 Community Charity Air Show at Brantford, Ontario, in August. The Snowbirds, flying the Canadair CT-114 Tutor, are now into their 48th season of thrilling audiences in Canada and the United States.”





