Video: Density altitude and the triple H effect

What causes density altitude and how does it affect your airplane?
You can find the answers to these questions and more in a new video from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Air Safety Institute.
Here are the main takeaways from the short — just a little over four minutes — video:
• Fly light.
• Determine proper mixture: Advance the throttle; lean mixture until RPMs increases and peaks.
• Fly indicated airspeeds.
• Use long runways.
• Watch airspeed and trends.
• Anticipate quicker deceleration.
