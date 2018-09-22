General Aviation News

Video: Density altitude and the triple H effect

What causes density altitude and how does it affect your airplane?

You can find the answers to these questions and more in a new video from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Air Safety Institute.

Here are the main takeaways from the short — just a little over four minutes — video:

• Fly light.
• Determine proper mixture: Advance the throttle; lean mixture until RPMs increases and peaks.
• Fly indicated airspeeds.
• Use long runways.
• Watch airspeed and trends.
• Anticipate quicker deceleration.

