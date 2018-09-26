Video: Accident case study analyzes a traffic pattern tragedy

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Air Safety Institute (ASI) has released another episode in its Accident Case Study video series.

The latest video, which can be seen below, details the plight of a Cirrus SR20 landing at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston. A series of miscommunications in the traffic pattern, three go-arounds, and ultimately a departure from controlled flight resulted in a fatal crash in the vicinity of the airport.

“These studies are an opportunity for pilots to gain valuable insight into the full extent of the situation to help understand the different options and different outcomes,” said Air Safety Institute Executive Director Richard McSpadden. “They get the experience…without the risk of being in harms’ way.”

Each Accident Case Study video uses actual radio communications recordings and on-scene videos, combined with animation developed by technical experts, to explain the dynamics of the situation and track the accident chain of events, ASI officials note.

In the video, Air Safety Institute experts analyze the circumstances of the crash, and discuss how to recognize and avoid the mistakes that led up to this tragic accident.