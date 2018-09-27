Video: Aviation Classics

Jason R. Fortenbacher, the force behind Fight to Fly Photography, recently posted a video to YouTube that is pure eye candy for aviators.

The almost 5 minute video features some of Jason’s favorite photographs, both in black and white and color, as well as video. The whole package is set to a beautiful piece of music, “The Aviators” by Helen Jane Long, which Jason says “perfectly captures the majesty of flying among these beautiful classic aircraft.”

“Nearly all of the planes featured in this video were built in the 1930s and 1940s, with the exception of a few contemporary birds, such as Van’s RVs, and Cessna 172,” Jason says. “I’ve loved aviation my entire life and as time goes on I grow more and more in love with vintage aircraft.”