Fuel exhaustion leads to forced landing at a farm

The pilot did not fill the RV-6’s fuel tanks before departing. While en route the left fuel tank was exhausted and he switched to the right fuel tank.
Upon reaching 3,000′ during the descent to the destination airport, the right fuel tank was exhausted and the engine lost power.
The pilot reported that when the engine lost power, the “fuel totalizer showed 30 minutes of fuel remaining, but both fuel level sender units read zero.”
He realized the airplane would not glide to the intended airport and opted to land on a driveway at a farm in Ocala, Florida.
During the forced landing the plane hit wood and metal fence posts before the right main wheel dug into the grass and spun the airplane approximately 90° to the right.
The airplane sustained substantial damage to the left wing spar.
Probable cause: The pilot’s improper fuel planning, which resulted in fuel exhaustion, a total loss of engine power, and a forced landing.
NTSB Identification: GAA17CA022
This October 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
