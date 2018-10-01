Picture of the Day: Denali at her finest

Steve McAtee submitted the following photo and note: “I took this last summer on our fifth Red Flight Alaska trip. For the last decade, 10 pilots have been flying together to Alaska in a squadron of self-built SX 300s. So much adventure, so much beauty, and this day was particularly clear at Denali.”





Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.