Video: Pushing the envelope

“Pushing the Envelope — Exploring the Spirit that made America Great” is a 29-minute story of 10 pilots who have flown to Alaska together for the past eight years in high speed experimental aircraft, including SX 300s and AirVenture Coupes.

Darting low over Alaskan mountains, glaciers, and fjords at speeds of 300 mph and separated by mere inches, 10 “retired” pilots continue to capture the true spirit of adventure, pushing the aviation envelope well into their 70s, according to Stephen McAtee, one of the pilots of Red Flight Alaska.

“Just recently posted to YouTube, this video strikes a deep chord with pilots and non pilots alike,” he said.

The group is primarily made up of ex-fighter pilots, McAtee explains.

He adds the video depicts “a story of the character behind America’s strength and greatness as these men continue their pursuit of aviation excellence in their self-built, high performance experimental aircraft.”