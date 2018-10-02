Showing off the Samson Mite

By TED LUEBBERS

Steve Wolf recently showed off his “Samson Mite,” a 3/4 scale aircraft of the original Samson built by Curtis Pitts in 1948 to members of EAA Chapter 534 in Leesburg, Florida.

Steve built the plane from scratch, mainly from memory of all the experience he has had with Pitts aircraft.

He recently added something new: The plane now has a 9 cylinder, 6 liter, 158-hp engine made by Verner Motors in the Czech Republic. Steve told the EAA members that he thinks this engine will actually produce closer to 168 hp.

“This is my retirement airplane,” added Steve, who is based at Love’s Landing, an airpark community in Weirsdale, Florida.