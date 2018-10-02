Two injured when Bellanca hits utility wires

While flying along a river near Knoxville, Tennessee, the Bellanca 8KCAB hit two of five unmarked utility wires that spanned the river.

The plane hit the water, which resulted in substantial damage to the airframe and minor injuries to the pilot and passenger.

When asked how the accident could have been prevented, the pilot stated, “Increase altitude minimums by at least double to ensure adequate reaction time to avoid obstacles.”

Probable cause: The pilot’s intentional low-altitude operation, which resulted in his failure to maintain clearance from unmarked utility wires.

NTSB Identification: ERA17CA012

This October 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.