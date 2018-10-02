uAvionix debuts 1090nano chip for ADS-B

uAvionix, developers of ADS-B transceivers and transponders, has introduced its 1090nano, a 1090MHz ADS-B single chip solution for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) ADS-B transceivers and detect and avoid (DAA) applications.

In early 2017, uAvionix introduced T-UAT, a dime-sized 978MHz single chip that has become the cornerstone for all of the company’s 978MHz ADS-B solutions for both manned and unmanned aircraft, including the recently TSO certified skyBeacon.

When paired with the T-UAT, the 1090nano will offer dual-band ADS-B receiver functionality at “a size, weight, and power (SWaP) never before achieved,” company officials said.



“1090nano isn’t just the latest addition to our expanding product line,” noted Paul Beard, uAvionix’s chief executive officer. “It represents another affordable safety-enhancing solution, like T-UAT in 2017 and the recently TSO-certified skyBeacon, which we’ve been able to develop thanks, in no small part, to the significant financial backing of two major investors, Playground Global and Airbus Ventures. Their backing puts the foundational building blocks at our disposal to develop, deliver, and deploy low cost, low altitude, and high-density surveillance infrastructure for wide-area Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM).”

“Both T-UAT and 1090nano chipsets are capable of transmitting ADS-B messages at very low power, at a range of 0.01-0.25W, which translates to roughly 1-10 miles,” Beard added. “Our plans for 1090nano include incorporation into current and future certified 1090MHz Mode C and S transponders, as well as low power detection and avoidance solutions for UAS. We introduced a Patent Pending concept we dubbed Inert and Alert in March of 2018 that offers low power, spectrum saving and safety solutions. The release of 1090nano further broadens this concept.”