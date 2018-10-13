Video: NTSB warns pilots and mechanics about worn fuel selectors

The National Transportation Safety Board has issued two Aviation Safety Alerts — one for pilots and one for mechanics — warning of fuel starvation and loss of engine power from worn fuel selectors.
The safety alerts come after the NTSB investigated several recent accidents where worn fuel selectors contributed to the cause of the accident.
A companion video (below), featuring aircraft investigators discussing the safety issue, has been posted on the agency’s YouTube Channel.
