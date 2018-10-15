Avidyne’s ADS-B In solution certified

Avidyne has received FAA Technical Standard Order (TSO) C147 approval and a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for its SkyTrax 600 Series Active-Surveillance Traffic Advisory Systems (TAS) with ADS-B In.

With the addition of ADS-B In, the TAS600 Series is being rebranded as the SkyTrax600 series, according to company officials.

Avidyne’s SkyTrax600 Series includes the SkyTrax 600, the SkyTrax 605, the SkyTrax 615, and the SkyTrax 620.

Each of these systems correlates traffic information from the active interrogation of nearby transponder-equipped aircraft, along with the reception of 1090MHz position reports from participating ADS-B aircraft, plus the data received from ground-based re-broadcast (ADS-R and TIS-B) targets to present pilots with the most accurate depiction of potentially conflicting aircraft, company officials explain.

“SkyTrax600 systems seamlessly correlate and accurately present to the pilot all of the active and ADS-B traffic information received, providing even more precise level of situational awareness and safety,” said Avidyne CEO Dan Schwinn.

Pricing

The SkyTrax600 ($9,999) has a 7 nm ADS-B range and is recommended for light general aviation aircraft.

The SkyTrax605 ($11,099) has a 21 nm ADS-B range and is recommended for mid-performance aircraft and helicopters.

The SkyTrax615 ($14,999) has a 30 nm ADS-B range and is recommended for high-performance aircraft and helicopters.

The top-of the line SkyTrax620 has a 40 nm ADS-B range and is priced at $20,999. Pricing includes install kits and dual antennas.

New SkyTrax systems and SkyTrax upgrades for existing TAS600/9900BX TAS units are available now.

Avidyne has sold more than 15,000 TAS systems. TAS600 Series and 9900BX customers can upgrade their TAS systems to SkyTrax600 capabilities starting at $5,000, according to company officials. Pricing does not include installation or other upgrade labor costs.