Shenanigans and antique airplanes

The Antique Airplane Club of Greater New York (AACGNY) held its annual fly-in Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at Bayport Aerodrome (23N).

Even though the clouds were coming in quickly for what was about to be a big storm, the pilots got their shenanigans underway before a drop of rain landed on any of their antique airplanes, reports Annemarie Bain, who sent in these photos.

She adds: “Fun was had by all.”