General Aviation News

Shenanigans and antique airplanes

by Leave a Comment

The Antique Airplane Club of Greater New York (AACGNY) held its annual fly-in Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at Bayport Aerodrome (23N).

Even though the clouds were coming in quickly for what was about to be a big storm, the pilots got their shenanigans underway before a drop of rain landed on any of their antique airplanes, reports Annemarie Bain, who sent in these photos.

She adds: “Fun was had by all.”

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners