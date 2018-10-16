Changing wind during landing flare bends SR22

The recently certificated pilot reported that, during the initial climb, he heard a whistling noise and noticed that the Cirrus SR22’s passenger door was not secured.

He returned to the departure airport in Kirksville, Missouri, to secure the door.

During the landing flare, he believed that the wind decreased significantly, which resulted in him having “too much right rudder engaged.”

The airplane touched down 30° relative to the runway centerline, veered off the runway to the right, and the nose gear collapsed.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the firewall.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s improper compensation for changing wind during the landing flare, which resulted in an off-centered landing and a subsequent loss of directional control.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA046

This October 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.