Firefly hits trees after encountering a wind gust

According to the non-certificated pilot of the unregistered airplane, he was flying at a low altitude near West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, when he encountered a wind gust.

He then lost control of the Kolb Firefly, and it subsequently hit trees, which resulted in substantial damage to the airframe and minor injuries to two people.

The pilot reported that there were no preimpact mechanical failures or malfunctions of the airframe or engine that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The non-certificated pilot’s loss of airplane control while maneuvering at a low altitude.

NTSB Identification: ERA17CA030

This October 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.