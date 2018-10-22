BRS adds five more facilities to Cessna parachute installation network

BRS Aerospace has named another five Cessna Parachute System Authorized Installation Centers in North America and South Africa to handle whole aircraft parachute installations on Cessna 172s and 182s.

BRS offers a whole aircraft parachute system for 1964 and newer Cessna 182s and 1966 and newer Cessna 172s.



New Cessna Installation Centers approved by BRS Aerospace include:

Absolute Aviation Group in South Africa;

Brant Aero in Brantford Ontario, Canada;

Clearwater Aviation in Clearwater, Florida;

Total Avionix in Latana, Florida;

Vector Air in Erie, Colorado.

The new service centers each have the capability of installing the only FAA/EASA certified aircraft parachute systems for Cessna 172s and 182s available in the marketplace, according to BRS officials.

Installation kits for the Cessna 182 Skylane are $17,500. The Cessna 172 installation kit is $15,500, plus installation fees.

BRS has documented a total of 393 lives saved when the BRS system was deployed, according to company officials.