uAvionix launches ADS-B Rebate Program for experimental products

uAvionix has launched a manufacturer’s rebate program for its ADS-B Out solutions for experimental aircraft owners.

The rebate program offers a limited time $100 rebate on the echoUAT+WAAS GPS bundle, or $150 rebate on tailBeacon EXP.

The new rebate follows the news of the FAA relaunching its own $500 rebate program.

“Even though the FAA recently re-launched its $500 ADS-B rebate, they limit the eligible equipment to certified products only,” uAvionix officials note. “As a result, even with the (FAA) rebate this equipment list may not result in the most economical solution for experimental and Light-Sport Aircraft (LSA) aircraft owners.”

The uAvionix rebate mimics the FAA rebate rules, officials note.

To qualify for the rebate, aircraft owners must:

Purchase echoUAT+SKYFYX GPS bundle, echoUAT+SKYFYX EXT GPS bundle, or tailBeacon EXP from uAvionix or one of its resellers by Nov 15, 2018.

Install the product(s) on your experimental or LSA aircraft.

Conduct an operational test flight and obtain a passing Public ADS-B Performance Report (PAPR) from the FAA.

Submit proof of purchase, installation photos, passing PAPR, using the uAvionix’s rebate validation form by Jan 31, 2019.

Receive a prepaid VISA debit card.

“The FAA’s ADS-B rebate program excludes non-certified products, yet this is often the most affordable solution for experimental and LSA aircraft owners,” said Paul Beard, CEO. “We feel a kinship with the experimental aircraft owners as this is where we got our start with our GA products. This community has embraced uAvionix and we don’t think they should be left out of all of the rebate fun. We’d like to show our appreciation for their support.”