The bomber jacket for the modern pilot

Now available from Sporty’s is Flight Outfitters’ Bush Pilot Jacket, designed specifically with pilots in mind.

The jacket’s rugged exterior blocks out wind and rain, and can stand up to almost any abuse, according to Sporty’s officials. The jacket has a quilted body lining and Sherpa accents for warmth.

“Pilots will appreciate the pleated bi-swing action, which makes it easy to move one’s arms in the cockpit without restriction,” officials said in a prepared release. “A zippered chest pocket is ideal for storing sunglasses or displaying a ramp ID.”

“As for warmth during those freezing pre-flights, this jacket has two lined hand-warmer pockets and a quilted lining,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman. “It’s already a favorite among the pilots at Sporty’s.”

More pilot-centric features include adjustable snap side tabs to give you breathing room during long flights. Large cuffs accommodate oversized pilot watches and gloves. Three inside chest pockets organize your cell phone and other small accessories.

Flight Outfitters Bush Pilot Jacket is available in men’s sizes small through extra-extra large for $99.95.