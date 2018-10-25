Aviat pilot dies in crash

The Aviat A-1C-180 hit trees and terrain while on approach to land on a privately-owned grass runway in Clarksville, Texas. The pilot died in the crash.

There were no witnesses to the accident.

The airplane came to rest about 2,100′ from the approach end of Runway 24 and about 250′ left of the extended runway centerline. The accident site was located about where the turn from a left base leg to final approach for landing on Runway 24 would be made.

Examination of the wreckage indicated that the airplane initially struck trees with its left wing and then hit the ground in a nose-low attitude. The airplane’s close proximity to the initial tree impact, and the attitude at which it struck the ground indicated that the airplane had little forward velocity.

Examination of the airplane, its control systems, and engine did not reveal any preimpact anomalies.

Based on the available evidence, it is likely that the pilot did not maintain adequate airspeed during the turn from the base leg to final approach, which resulted in the airplane exceeding its critical angle of attack and an aerodynamic stall at a low altitude.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain sufficient airspeed during the landing approach, which resulted in exceedance of the airplane’s critical angle of attack and an aerodynamic stall.

NTSB Identification: CEN17FA028

This October 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.