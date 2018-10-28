Picture of the Day: Unlimited emergency landing spots

Tom Kingston submitted the following photo and note: “Flying in the Midwest in the fall is one of the safest places to have an engine out. Unlimited emergency landing spots. Some may find it boring, but the color panorama is often beautiful.”



Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.