KSLC exploring whether to push out GA

A story in the Salt Lake City Tribune reports that officials at Salt Lake City International Airport are exploring whether it is time to start pushing small general aviation aircraft away because they tend to slow busy airline operations and limit the ability to attract more commercial flights.

“It may not be reasonable to continue to provide service for small general aviation aircraft” at the main airport, Steve Domino, a consultant with RS&H, told the Airport Advisory Board on Wednesday, according to the story by Lee Davidson.

“While general aviation aircraft are always allowed here, we think the policy should be directed to try to encourage those small [aircraft] operations at other general aviation airports,” he said.

Alternate destinations would include the two other airports owned by Salt Lake City: South Valley Regional Airport in West Jordan and Tooele Valley Airport.

