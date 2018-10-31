Video: The flying station wagon

Recently posted on the Flying Doodles YouTube page is an interview with the owner of a 1951 Cessna 170. Jeff’s a professional pilot, but says “this is where the fun is,” as he points to his beloved airplane.
Flying Doodles’ mission is “flying a different airplane every week and interviewing the owners that fly them. From private jets to single engine props to homebuilts… you will see them all here.”
