General Aviation News

Video: The flying station wagon

by Leave a Comment

Recently posted on the Flying Doodles YouTube page is an interview with the owner of a 1951 Cessna 170. Jeff’s a professional pilot, but says “this is where the fun is,” as he points to his beloved airplane.

Flying Doodles’ mission is “flying a different airplane every week and interviewing the owners that fly them. From private jets to single engine props to homebuilts… you will see them all here.”

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners