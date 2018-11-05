AML-STC for Stratus ADS-B transponders expanded

Appareo has received FAA approval of an expanded Approved Model List (AML) for the company’s Stratus ADS-B Out transponders.

The AML-STC for Stratus ES/ESG now includes 219 aircraft, including popular Cessna, Piper, and Mooney models, as well as Cirrus SR20 and SR22, Beechcraft 33, 35, 36, and Diamond DA20 and DA40.

The latest expansion marks the first twin-engine aircraft to join the AML, with the Cessna 4XX series. (A full list can be found at the end of this post).

Stratus ES and Stratus ESG are certified 1090 Extended Squitter (ES) transponders designed to replace aging transponders while also equipping an aircraft with ADS-B Out, company officials explain.

Stratus ESG includes built-in WAAS GPS for one-box 2020 compliance, while Stratus ES will make an aircraft rule-compliant when paired with popular models of Garmin and Avidyne navigators, Appareo officials said.

Both transponders qualify for the newly re-introduced FAA ADS-B rebate program, which lowers the price to $1,995 for Stratus ES and $2,495 for Stratus ESG, plus the cost of installation.

“With the common 1.65” form factor, they easily replace existing transponders without requiring costly panel modifications,” company officials said in a prepared release.

“We have continued adding to the AML-STC since the initial certification in 2016, based on market demand,” said Kris Garberg, Appareo Aviation president. “The next addition that we’re excited about is the Garmin 480 navigator as an approved GPS source for Stratus ES. That approval is expected in November.”

Stratus transponders can be connected to an ADS-B In receiver for the complete ADS-B In/Out experience. The transponders can share an aircraft’s external antenna with a portable ADS-B receiver in the cockpit, which enhances the signal strength of the receiver, company officials note. This feature is compatible with many popular brands of ADS-B receivers, with a variety of interface kits are available.

Expanded AML-STC List

Cessna

172, 172A, 172B, 172C, 172D, 172E, 172F, 172G, 172H, 172I, 172K, 172L, 172M, 172N, 172P, 172Q, 172R, 172S

182, 182A, 182B, 182C, 182D, 182E, 182F, 182G, 182H, 182J, 182S, 182T, 182K, 182L, 182M, 182N, 182P, 182R, R182, T182, TR182, T182T

150, 150A, 150B, 150C, 150D, 150E, 150F, 150G, 150H, 150J, 150K, A150K, 150L, A150L, 150M, A150M, 152, A152

210, 210A, 210B, 210C, 210D, 210E, 210F, T210F, 210G, T210G, 210H, T210H, 210J, T210J, 210K, T210K, 210L, T210L, 210M, T210M, 210N, P210N, T210N, 210R, P210R, T210R, 210-5 (205), 210-5A (205A)

185, 185A, 185B, 185C, 185D, 185E, A185E, A185F

180, 180A, 180B, 180C, 180D, 180E, 180F, 180G, 180H, 180J, 180K

401, 401A, 401B, 402, 402A, 402B, 402C, 411, 411A, 414, 414A, 421, 421A, 421B, 421C, 425

177, 177A, 177B

120, 140

170, 170A, 170B

Piper

PA-28-140, PA-28-150, PA-28-151, PA-28-160, PA-28-161, PA-28-180, PA-28-181, PA-28-235, PA-28-236, PA-28-201T, PA-28R-180, PA-28R-200, PA-28R-201, PA-28R-201T, PA-28RT-201, PA-28RT-201T, PA-28S-160, PA-28S-180

PA-16, PA-16S

PA-38-112

PA-30, PA-39, PA-40

PA-25, PA-25-235, PA-25-260

Mooney

M20, M20A, M20B, M20C, M20D, M20E, M20F, M20G, M20J, M20K, M20L, M20M, M20R, M20S, M20TN, M20U, M20V

Cirrus

SR20

SR22, SR22T

Diamond

DA20-A1, DA20-C1

DA 40, DA 40 F, DA 40 NG

AeroSedan (Aeronca)

15AC, S15AC

Beechcraft