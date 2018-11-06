Biennial flight review ends in runway excursion

The flight instructor in the multi-engine airplane reported that during a biennial flight review the pilot released the brakes and added full power for takeoff.

During the takeoff roll the CFI utilized the left engine mixture control to simulate a left engine failure, but the pilot “froze” at the flight controls and the Beech 76 veered to the left.

The flight instructor attempted to fail the right engine via the right mixture control in an attempt to regain directional control, but his hand came off the mixture control and the airplane left the runway at the airport in Davis, California, and the nose landing gear collapsed.

During the runway excursion, the flight instructor said he “finally got his hand back on the right mixture and pulled it to idle cut-off.”

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage.

The flight instructor reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airframe or engine that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during a simulated left engine failure during takeoff. Also causal to the accident was the flight instructor’s delayed remedial action to maintain directional control and reduce the right engine mixture control.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA056

This November 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.