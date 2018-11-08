Advance AirVenture tickets now for sale online

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — As the 2018 airshow season winds down, it’s time to look ahead to 2019. That’s probably why the Experimental Aircraft Association has already begun selling advance purchase admission tickets and camping credentials for the 67th annual EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, slated for July 22-28, 2019, at Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH).

EAA members and the general public can now purchase tickets online and “speed through the admissions process upon arrival in Oshkosh,” EAA officials note.

Daily and weekly admissions are available, including the ability to join EAA and immediately receive the best possible prices.

For 2019, prices for student admissions (ages 6-18) have been lowered to allow more young people and families to enjoy the event.

Additionally, discounts of $2 on daily adult admissions and $5 on weekly adult admissions are available by purchasing before June 15, 2019.

There are also special discounts for veterans and current U.S. military members.

Also available is advance purchases of B-17, Ford Tri-Motor, and helicopter flight experiences, Aviator’s Club admission, AirVenture souvenir programs, and auto parking.

“As we look forward to the EAA fly-in’s 50th consecutive year in Oshkosh, we are making EAA AirVenture an even more affordable family-friendly destination, featuring a gathering of aircraft, enthusiasts, innovations, attractions and performances you’ll see only in Oshkosh,” said Dave Chaimson, EAA vice president of marketing and business development. “This advance purchase opportunity is the best way to be fully prepared for an unforgettable experience at Oshkosh, and save money at the same time. It’s also a great opportunity for those who want to give a special aviation gift for friends and family members.”

In 2018, more than 600,000 people and 10,000 airplanes made Oshkosh home of “aviation’s family reunion” that included aircraft of all ages, sizes, and configurations.

Along with daily and weekly AirVenture admissions, there is also a special weekend camping package covering the final three days of the event. It includes one EAA membership, camping credentials, and four adult admission tickets. It is available at a 5% savings over buying those items separately.

Additionally, a new “Cleared Direct” T-shirt for AirVenture 2019 is also available through the advance purchase website. Receive free shipping on this shirt with the purchase of advance tickets.