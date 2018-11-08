Fuel exhaustion leads to off-airport landing

According to the pilot of the twin-engine Beech 58TC, he descended from 7,000′ and leveled off at 3,000′. After leveling off, the fuel quantity indicators fluctuated, then showed empty.

He recalled that, about five minutes after leveling off, the right engine began to run very roughly, so he enriched the right engine’s mixture and activated the auxiliary fuel pump.

He added that “the right engine failed and the left engine simultaneously began losing power.”

He declared an emergency, began receiving vectors, and the left engine lost power.

He then pitched the plane for best glide distance. He selected the nearest suitable landing area, extended the landing gear and flaps, and landed the airplane in a field near Valdosta, Georgia.

During the landing roll, he turned the airplane to the right to avoid a collision with obstacles, and the nose landing gear bounced several times and separated from the airplane.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage bulkheads, longerons, and stringers.

The pilot believed that, due to his failure to visually check the fuel level, he overestimated the amount of fuel on board.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to ensure that adequate fuel was onboard for the flight, which resulted in fuel exhaustion and the loss of engine power.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA058

This November 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.